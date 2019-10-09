Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Best Overall GET IT!

Rockwell Razors 6C

We love the Rockwell becasue it perfectly splits the difference between high-end safety razors and cheap ones. As with anything bespoke, you’ll get what you pay for in a safety razor. So if you want to spend a hundred dollars or more, knock yourself out.

But no need. With a gleaming white chrome finish, the Rockwell 6C is adjustable to every type of skin and facial hair length. With six settings to adjust blade angle and height, it’s perfect for most guys and most shaves.

PROS: It comes with a box of five replacement blades—and a lifetime warranty.

CONS: Once you find the perfect adjustment settings, you won’t need the rest of them.

Rockwell Razors 6C ($50)