Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Best Razor/Brush Stand GET IT!

Perfecto Deluxe

There are dozens of cool razor stands on the market these days, and depending our your personal taste and bathroom decor, you should absolutely get whichever one you prefer. We like the Perfecto because it’s simple, affordable, well-made—and double-sided, so it holds both razor and brush. And, we like saying “perfecto.”

Nearly 4K Amazon reviewers bestow a 4.7-star rating on the Perfecto, which means all kinds of men and women with all kinds of razors and shaving requirements love the thing. So you know it’ll suit your needs.

PROS: Chrome-plated zinc alloy and aluminum base; rubber non-slip footer.

CONS: It’s not the fanciest one on the market—but it is the top-rated.

Get It: Pick up the Perfecto Deluxe ($16) at Amazon