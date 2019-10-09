Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Best ShaveCream GET IT!

Proraso Sapone da Barba

The number-one shaving cream on Amazon is also one of our favorites. It’s fantastic, affordable, and easy to use. Eucalyptus oil tones and purifies, while menthol helps cool, refresh, and revitalize. Use with Proraso Pre-shave Cream for a close, comfortable shave every time.

Nearly 2,500 Amazon users have rated it 4.5 stars. Fantastic for both men and women, Proraso was founded in Italy in 1908.

PROS: It only takes a dime-sized dab to do the job.

CONS: It only comes in a five-ounce tube. We want more!

Get It: Pick up Proraso Shave Cream ($10) at Amazon