Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Shaving Soap Bowl by Beau Brummell

Handcrafted from a solid block of natural white marble stone, it retains heat far better than ceramic or metal, keeping your shave cream warm. It features horizontally cut grooves to better whip shaving cream or soap into a dense lather. And, it’s all-natural.

While any small shaving bowl will do the job, this one by one of our favorite men’s grooming manufacturers not only looks amazing, but works great. This immaculate shaving bowl gets a nearly perfect 4.9 rating by Amazon users.

PROS: Beau Brummel. ‘Nuff said.

CONS: Marble is fragile; you’ll be very sad if you drop this bowl on the bathroom floor.

Get It: Pick up the Shaving Soap Bowl by Beau Brummell ($26) at Amazon