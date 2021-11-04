Enjoy The Unique Flavors That BodyTech®™ Delivers From The Vitamin Shoppe®

BodyTech Whey Protein Isolate Cinnamon Cereal Flavor GET IT!

For anyone looking to get themselves a brand new whey protein shake, this is the one for you. It tastes great in Cinnamon Cereal flavor, packed with premium whey protein isolate, and it has less lactose with a higher concentration of protein which leads to quicker digestion. With no fat and 1 gram of sugar per serving, this will help lead you to the results you’ve been striving for at the gym.

Get It: Pick up the BodyTech Whey Protein Isolate Cinnamon Cereal Flavor ($28) at The Vitamin Shoppe®

