Enjoy The Unique Flavors That BodyTech®™ Delivers From The Vitamin Shoppe®

BodyTech Whey Tech Pro 24 Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate Powder Snickerdoodle Flavor GET IT!

You won’t be able to grab hold of this Whey Protein for much longer, as this is a limited edition flavor that gives you a blast of Snickerdoodle with each gulp. Makes drinking this up before/after a workout all the more enjoyable.

Get It: Pick up the BodyTech Whey Tech Pro 24 Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate Powder Snickerdoodle Flavor ($28) at The Vitamin Shoppe®

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!