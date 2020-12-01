Enjoy Your Holiday Treats And Stay On Track With Your Fitness With Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Well, we are finally in the swing of things guys. The holidays are officially here. Thanksgiving came and went like a flash. But what won’t go in a flash is the big ole meal you ate on Thanksgiving. And the same is true with all the Holiday Treats that are coming in the coming weeks.

Nobody wants to starve themselves on a special occasion. Those Holiday Treats are too appealing to pass up. But it can do a real number to your physical fitness if you’re not careful. It can be hard to lose those few pounds you put on. You’ll need a little help to shed those pounds. Luckily, help is available.

There is nothing wrong with having to reach out and ask for help. We’re not all wellness coaches or trainers, knowing the exact ways to get our bodies into shape. And even then, it isn’t always simple. Everyone is different and can use different techniques that won’t work for the person next to them.

That is why if you need help, you need help that understands how to help each person individually. And that help exists with the fitness app Noom. Noom is a fitness app that knows full well that everyone is different and needs help in specific ways. All of that is obvious right from the jump.

As soon as you sign up for Noom, you will see how personalized it is. You have to take a pretty detailed test that helps the team understand who you are and what your needs are. So when the test is done, you will get results that offer you workout and diet routines to hit the fitness goals you set out for.

Now, there may be some blind spots in any test. Some element in your life that affects how you can do these routines. This is why you need a slightly more personal and human touch. And that is where the on-call wellness coaches at Noom come into play.

Whenever you need help with some routine that is giving you a problem, you can reach out to the wellness coaches on Noom. The personalized nature of this feature means that you can have someone specifically cater a routine to you. No more broad stroke advice. Everything is aimed at you.

There’s help in other areas on Noom too. Personalized help from real live human beings. And that help can be found in the community of other Noom users. Others who have gone/are going through what you are. So when you need a pick me up, these users can give you the emotional boost you need.

If you are using the app and don’t need such personalized help, there are other benefits of Noom too. These coaches and the community help add to the large stock of workouts and recipes that are available to check out on Noom. That way, when you get into the swing of the routines, you can find like-minded workouts and recipes to add to your repertoire.

Even better is that Noom keeps track of your progress. This shouldn’t be a surprise since this is a fitness app. But it should still be said that your workouts and your diet can be tracked in the app. That way you and others can see what elements of your routine need to be altered.

All of this help makes it possible for you to stay on track no matter how many Holiday Treats you eat. The holidays aren’t over soon and you will need the help for a good long while. And when you get into it, you’ll want to keep it around even when the holidays are over.

So if you are looking for a little help staying in shape during and after the holidays, Noom is for you. It’s easy to use and easy to sign up for. You can even try out a 2-week trial to see if you click with it. Chances are good you will and no amount of Holiday Treats will hold you back anymore.

