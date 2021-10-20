Enjoy Your Workouts More With These Flavorful Protein Products From SINFIT

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

SINFIT Nutrition offers healthy protein products to assist you on your health journey. With SINFIT Nutrition, you do not have to give up the flavors you love in order to achieve lifelong health.

The SINFIT Nutrition line offers protein cookies and protein bars, for easy protein intake on the go. Protein bars are offered in brand new Plant based bars in delicious Almond Chocolate, Cinnamon Cashew and White Chocolate Cranberry and other bars are in flavors including Caramel Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch and Blueberry Crunch. Protein cookies are offered in flavors including Snickerdoodle, Birthday Cake, Double Chocolate, and Peanut Butter.

SINFIT Nutrition also carries a line of protein-rich pancake batter mixes, which boast a high protein content. These pancake mixes contain zero added sugar, only protein, vitamins and minerals. These pancake mixes are available in three flavors: Banana Blitz, Chocolate Crush, and Buttermilk Blaze. SINFIT Nutrition also carries flavorful syrups to be served with their protein pancakes. These syrups are sugar free, calorie free, gluten free, and are offered in a variety of flavors including strawberry, blueberry and maple.

SINFIT

