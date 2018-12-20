Entrepreneur Brian Mazza on Keeping a Work-Life Balance, 2020 Fitness Tips, and How Hemp Hydrate Helps His Recovery





When it comes to dealing with a work/life balance and juggling family, business obligations, and keeping up with your fitness, entrepreneur Brian Mazza knows how to deal with it better than most.

Mazza has been able to balance his ventures—like previously co-founding The Ainsworth, the custom clothing company Windsor Custom, and now his main focus, HPLT, High-Performance Lifestyle Training—with his family life—which includes his wife, CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, and their two children—all while keeping himself in top shape. His experience in keeping that balance and staying fit is part of why he’s been able to build up those businesses, as well as continue to build HPLT into what it is today.

“When I was becoming a father for the first time, I made a promise to myself that I will never allow my children to see my tired because they do not deserve that,” Mazza told Men’s Journal. “This might sound crazy, but I want my children to see me always being active, whether it is Leo or Luke seeing me working out solo or me running around with them in the house or outside. When the weather is warmer here in New York, I am always taking Leo out on my runs because I want him to be part of the evolving journey of fitness.”

As you can see from his Instagram, Mazza has found plenty of ways to keep himself in great shape, and one thing that has helped Mazza stay on track and fuel his workouts recovery has been using Hemp Hydrate water.

“Staying hydrated is a key component in order to be able to perform at your highest level consistently,” Mazza says. “My workouts are very strenuous and demanding on my body so I was thrilled to partner with Hemp Hydrate strictly because of the additional benefits besides just hydration that it provides. I have felt significant positive differences when I drink Hemp Hydrate rather than regular water.”

Hemp Hydrate has become a way for people to fuel all kinds of things related to recovery, including with how sore your muscles get and with helping you bounce back for your workouts. The product is made with hemp extract and the process of combining the hemp and water starts first by isolating the hemp extract and removing the oil and waxes from it. Then, the hemp molecules are shrunken and wrapped in layers of water before being put through an infusion process that finishes as the final product.

As part of his focus HPLT, Mazza will be hosting a retreat in Los Angeles with Dan Flyshman and Bedros as keynotes, plus Navy SEALs and Marine workouts as part of the program. The retreat will have a number of human performance growth activities, as well as keynote speakers, sunrise yoga and meditation, multiple HIIT workouts, team runs, and custom apparel.

We spoke with Mazza about tips to stay in shape in 2020, why hydration is so important, and how you can keep your work/life balance in order.

Men’s Journal: What are some ways that people can work on getting in shape mentally and physically heading into 2020 with their New Year’s resolutions?

Brian Mazza: First and foremost, everyone should enjoy the holidays, but remember, you might have to work a bit harder to keep everything on track. I like to take the approach of setting yourself up for success. Getting in shape takes time and effort, most of all: consistent effort. Make sure you are having weekly small wins because those small wins will eventually become larger wins which are achieving your overall goal, but “Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes” (a motto I trademarked), so you cannot continue your old habits and expect positive results.

You recently completed your HPLT retreat in Miami and have one coming up in LA in February. What do you enjoy most about doing those events and how do you prepare for them?

Creating HPLT has been such a wonderful experience. I can finally say I am doing what I have always felt I should be, and that is creating in real life, experiences for consumers that have one goal in mind: becoming better in all aspects of their lives. At HPLT we give everyone an opportunity to train with the best of the best, including names like David Goggins and Mat Fraser, and learn from industry experts. My training stays the same unless I am training specifically for a particular event.

Can you tell us about what Hemp Hydrate does for your body and how it can help people in their fitness and recovery routines?

When I consistently consume Hemp Hydrate I feel more at ease and my body responds to recovery at a more rapid pace. Hemp Hydrate adds benefits to your recovery that regular H20 simply cannot. So I look at it like Hemp Hydrate kills two birds with one stone for me with the hydration and recovery aspect.

How has using Hemp Hydrate helped you and how can it help athletes and other people for recovery and in their routines?

Once I started consuming HH I started seeing changes with the overall feeling in my joints and muscles. I have had some really nasty injuries over the past years so my body has taken a beating. I overall feel less pain on harder workout days allowing me to keep up with my workout schedule.

