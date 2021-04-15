Some races are known for their iconic scenery, while others are known for their especially challenging courses. The best kind combine both, and that’s exactly what you get at the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon. Now in its 40th year, the iconic race will be held on August 14–15 in San Francisco, and it takes triathletes from the famed Alcatraz Island—the former prison that once housed Al Capone—and over a picturesque (and hilly) course throughout the city. Looking for a marquee race this summer? This is it. And now’s your best chance to get selected: Enter the race’s random drawing by April 30.

Escape From Alcatraz is a modified International Distance Triathlon that features swim, bike, and run portions. It kicks off with a plunge into San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island and a 1.5-mile swim, followed by an 18-mile bike ride that takes participants through the Presidio and Golden Gate Park (keep your eyes peeled for views of the Golden Gate Bridge). After that, an 8-mile run winds under the Golden Gate Bridge and along Baker Beach, and includes a brutal set of stairs that takes you back up from the sand. One thing’s for sure: This is a very challenging race, even for pros.

If that sounds like a good time to you, then act fast and enter the Escape From Alcatraz Random Drawing, where the majority of the race’s 2,000 participants are chosen. It’s free to enter, and entries will remain open until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. It’s also your best shot at participating: According to the race organizers, entrants will have a 30 to 50 percent chance of being selected. There’s only one drawing this year, so don’t miss it.

The randomly chosen athletes will be announced on May 5. Head over to the Random Drawing page to get all the details and sign up—and don’t forget to kick your training into high gear.