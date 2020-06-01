EverlyWell Has A COVID-19 At Home Test Kit You Can Get Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The pandemic is still here and it isn’t going away anytime soon. This means that going out for chores or going back to work can be a stressful proposition. If you are worried you may have it or worry that you will get it, then you need to pick up the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit from EverlyWell.

EverlyWell has become an amazing resource for people to get all sorts of medical tests done at home. No need to go to the doctor’s office anymore. You can check for Cholesterol levels and Testosterone levels and all sorts of levels. And now, the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit is apart of that stockpile.

Now, the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit is like anything else that deals with the virus. Stock is limited and whatever stock is there will go fast. Which means that it may not be available to you right now. To make it easier for folks that need it, it is only available to ship to those that show symptoms or were exposed.

First off, you need to be over 18 years old or older. Secondly, each household is only able to get one test. Then, you need to take a little questionnaire on the EverlyWell site. It will ask how severe your symptoms are and then ask how you were exposed if you were. If you’re approved, you will be directed to checkout.

If you are directed to the checkout, you will receive the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit in a few days. And when it is in your home, all you need to do is take a deep nasal swab and send it back to the EverlyWell testing center. And then a few days after that, you will be able to see your results online. Easy and simple.

When you get the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit, your life will be a lot easier. No need to go into the hotbed of disease that is a doctor’s office. All done from the comfort of your home. So check if you are eligible to get a test now and pick one up while you can.

Get It: Pick up the COVID-19 At Home Test Kit ($109) at EverlyWell

