Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ever wanted to test your cholesterol, or blood sugar or even your heart health, but didn’t want to take the trip to the doctor to do it? Doctors are expensive and trips to an office are time-consuming, plus most tests you do in an office are sent out to a lab, anyway. We’d never discourage going in for a checkup (and of course, if something is actually bothering you) but there is a way to get your tests done without having to spend the day sitting in a waiting room.

EverlyWell is a health and wellness company that provides at-home testing kits. There’s no middleman involved. You get your results digitally in just a few days. The best part? It’s way less expensive than the same tests you’d do at a doctor’s office, plus with far less wait time, too.

Want to check for your heart health? There’s a test for that. How about cholesterol? Got one for that too.

In honor of Labor Day, EverlyWell is offering 20 percent off everything. Put any tests you or your family need, add the coupon code LABORDAY19 to cart, and get 20 percent off. It’s never been easier (or less expensive) to monitor your health.

Check out some of the at-home tests available at EverlyWell below.