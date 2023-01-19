Every Room is A Gym With This TRX Strong Suspension Trainer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

So many people are looking for ways to get into better shape. That tends to happen at the beginning of a year. In our opinion, we find that the best way to get into better shape is to work out from home. It is so much more convenient to be able to work out from home and not have to leave to go somewhere. And you won’t have to do that when you get the TRX Strong Suspension Trainer.

As tends to be the case when you want to get some good new fitness gear in your life, you can find the TRX Strong Suspension Trainer over at Dick’s Sporting Goods. It’s a resource that every guy should be taking advantage of because the bench of great items is deep and they are always available at amazing prices.

Take a look at the TRX Strong Suspension Trainer for a good example of that. This is a high-quality piece of equipment that is made to last. Made for people to work out as hard as they possibly can and survive. With this, you can turn every room in the house into a full-on home gym. That’s the beauty of this design.

With the bands that make up this set, you can work out every part of the body. It’s like having a full-weight system in the palm of your hand. Anchor them to the wall or a door frame, pick the resistance you can handle, and go to work. Very simple stuff with very complex results. You’ll be thrilled with the gains you see just from working out at home.

Anyone looking to make a home gym can do so with ease with the TRX Strong Suspension Trainer. It’s compact and convenient and very effective. No matter the size of your home, this can get the job done and do it well. So head on over to Dick’s Sporting Goods right now and get one while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Strong Suspension Trainer ($150) at Dick’s Sporting Goods

