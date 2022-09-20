Everyone From Conor McGregor to Tony Hawk is Using The Cold Plunge for Athletic Recovery

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone who works out at the gym regularly knows that if you’re doing things right, you’re gonna feel sore as hell when you get home. You gotta put that body through the wringer to get the results you want. But you don’t need to suffer all night long. Not if you pick up the Cold Plunge for your home to help speed up that athletic recovery process.

What is the Cold Plunge you must be asking yourself? Well, it’s like a big ole hot tub to install in your house or in your backyard. But instead of engulfing you in warm water, it surrounds you in cold water. With temps reaching down to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, your body will get shocked into alleviating those aches and pains it’s feeling.

When you start to use the Cold Plunge, you won’t just start to feel those aches dissipate from your body. You’ll actually start to feel more relaxed. Your mood will improve and give you more energy to get things done during the day. Sleep will come easier and will be more restful. Your immune system will see an improvement. Now doesn’t that sound really good?

Setting this up is pretty easy too, as there is no plumbing required. Once it is delivered to your home, it is super easy to set up. Just fill it up with water and you will be good to go for the next 6 months. That’s because it’s got a 20-micron filter built in, as well as making sure the water stays clean with Ozone sanitation and circular filtration. Just plug it in, let the temps drop, and hop on in.

You could take our word for it, but that might not be enough for you guys. But what if we told you that world-class athletes like Conor McGregor and Tony Hawk, amongst others, use this to recover after a workout? Sounds even better right? Good. If you got the cheddar, the Cold Plunge is well worth the investment.

Having the Cold Plunge in your life is going to be a real game changer for any active man. It’s going to deliver a ton of benefits that will greatly improve your life in many ways, more than just speeding up the athletic recovery process. So if you want to improve your day-to-day life, pick one up now. You won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up The Cold Plunge (starting at $4,990) at The Cold Plunge

