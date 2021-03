TRX Rocker GET IT!

With this foam roller in your life, you’ll have a much easier time recovering after a rigorous workout with your TRX equipment.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Rocker ($28; was $35) at TRX

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Pieces Of Chest Exercise Equipment for Home

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!