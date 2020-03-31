BRANDED CONTENT

Exclusive: Trainer Jill Barger Shares Three Do-At-Home Moves

Feel the burn! GRIT BXNG trainer and NBA dancer Jill Barger demonstrates three of her favorite do-at-home moves that will have you training just like a pro while keeping you healthy and fit. After you’ve worked up a sweat, Barger recommends two secret weapons to get the most out of your recovery:

 

Forest Remedies Hemp Extract Mint Soothing Balm. Barger uses the balm to help heal those muscles and reduce stress.

Forest Mint Balm

Forest Remedies Eucalyptus Essential Oil. Perfect for adding to a diffuser to relax and calm your senses after a hard days work – and workout.

soothing oil

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Health & Fitness