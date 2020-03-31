Exclusive: Trainer Jill Barger Shares Three Do-At-Home Moves

Feel the burn! GRIT BXNG trainer and NBA dancer Jill Barger demonstrates three of her favorite do-at-home moves that will have you training just like a pro while keeping you healthy and fit. After you’ve worked up a sweat, Barger recommends two secret weapons to get the most out of your recovery:

Forest Remedies Hemp Extract Mint Soothing Balm. Barger uses the balm to help heal those muscles and reduce stress.

Forest Remedies Eucalyptus Essential Oil. Perfect for adding to a diffuser to relax and calm your senses after a hard days work – and workout.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!