Exercise While You Work With This Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, there is just not enough time in the day to do what we need to do. Work and family responsibilities, it can be so much we can’t even hit the gym and work out. Even if we can, we may not have as much time as we want to get a good workout in. But with the Wakeman Fitness Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine, you can get some exercise in all day.

The main thing that makes this Wakeman Fitness Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine so useful for those that are too busy to work out during the day is that you can do it while you work. You can put this little thing under your desk and start pedaling like you’re on the trails out in the woods. Get the blood flowing and make some progress during the day.

Hell, you can even use this with your arms as well. If you are able to get away from the desk for a bit, you can pull it out from under the desk and start working on your upper body. Whichever you’re working on, you can set the resistance levels to your preference so you can work your way up the difficulty scale.

To help you out with the workout, the Wakeman Fitness Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine has a display on it to help you keep track of the workout. It’ll show you the time, the revolution count, revolutions per minute, and how many calories you burned. A lot easier to track everything with this keeping track for you.

Something as tiny as this should not be as effective as it is when it comes to physical fitness. But the Wakeman Fitness Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine is an incredibly useful tool. Whether you want to get a workout in during the day because you couldn’t hit the gym or you just wanna add more to your routine, this will do the trick.

Get It: Pick up the Wakeman Fitness Indoor Exercise Pedal Machine ($23; was $25) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022