Q: Do I need anti-radiation underwear?

A: For those who don’t know, there’s underwear that claims to protect your parts from low-grade electromagnetic field radiation emitted by the smartphone in your pocket, in order to lower the risk of testicular cancer and infertility.

The short answer is you don’t need them. So far, there’s no absolute, clear scientific evidence linking this low-grade magnetic radiation to those issues. If you’re concerned about infertility, anti-radiation underwear is not the solution. The test is functions better in a slightly cooler environment, so the real enemy is heat. The phone in your pocket may raise the groin temperature. This underwear could make men think it’s OK to keep a phone there.

A fix? Put your wallet in your front pocket and the phone in the back.

Benjamin Choi, M.D., is a urologist in New York City and a clinical assistant professor of urology at Weill Cornell Medicine.