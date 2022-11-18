Fatty15, the New Groundbreaking Supplement That’s Replacing Your Omega-3s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While it has long been believed that omega-3 fish oil supplements support our heart health, you may be surprised to learn that this may not be the case. In fact, the largest placebo-controlled clinical trial to date showed that omega-3 supplements taken daily for 5 years did not reduce the risk of heart disease, depression, autoimmune disease, or cognitive decline.

Even the National Institute of Health has concluded that omega-3 supplements don’t reduce the risk of heart disease, and evidence is either inconclusive or doesn’t indicate that these supplements are beneficial for most conditions.

So how did the world get the omega-3 story so wrong? It now appears that omega-3s in fish may have been a red herring for what is emerging as the most essential nutrient. This little known, small-but-mighty good fat is called C15:0 (pronounced see-fifteen), and it’s the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years.

Drs. Eric and Steph Venn-Watson, a husband-wife, physician-veterinarian team and military family, discovered the importance of C15:0 back in 2015. As part of their mission to improve global health, they developed fatty15, a science-backed, award-winning, vegan-friendly and pure C15:0 supplement to support your long-term health and wellness, especially as you age.

Having 3x the cellular benefits of the highest performing omega-3, fatty15 supports your heart, metabolic, liver, and immune health. As an added benefit, two out of three people report feeling near-term benefits, including deeper sleep, improved mood, and less snacking, within 6 weeks.

Restore your health and wellness today using fatty15, an award-winning C15:0 supplement.

The surprising discovery of C15:0

For over 60 years, the U.S. Navy has cared for a population of bottlenose dolphins that live in San Diego Bay. Because of the good care they receive, Navy dolphins live 50% longer than dolphins in the wild.

Interestingly, the Navy found that dolphins age a lot like humans – including developing high cholesterol, chronic inflammation, and even arthritis. While some dolphins developed these aging-associated conditions, others remained healthy as they got older.

By leveraging an advanced technology called metabolomics, Dr. Steph Venn-Watson evaluated which nutrients in the dolphins’ all-fish diets predicted the healthiest individuals. Surprisingly, she discovered that higher levels of omega-3s were not responsible for their long-term health. Instead, it was an odd-chain saturated fatty acid, called C15:0, that predicted the healthiest aging dolphins.

Since then, numerous studies have concluded that C15:0 is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years. This means that our bodies require C15:0 to maintain baseline health. Since our bodies don’t produce C15:0 on their own, however, we must routinely get certain amounts from our diet or supplements.

How C15:0 supports healthy aging

Today, numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown that higher C15:0 is linked to better long-term health, including better heart, metabolic, liver, and immune health.

Fatty15 (the world’s first and only pure C15:0 supplement) supports long-term health and wellness, especially as you age by:

Strengthening cells (and you) against age-related breakdown.

Repairing mitochondrial function , which keeps our body’s energy-producers going.

Naturally activating receptors (including PPARs and AMPK) that regulate our metabolism, immunity, mood, sleep and appetite.

Keeping our DNA repair shops open by inhibiting HDAC, which keeps our cells functioning well, especially as we age.

Helping our bodies make a metabolite called PDC, which naturally activates receptors throughout our body and brain that can improve sleep, calm mood, support brain health, and improve joint comfort

Start your new healthy-aging regimen today.

Fatty15 went head-to-head against omega-3, and won

Through a rigorous series of studies, fatty15 went head-to-head against the purest and highest performing omega-3 (EPA), and proved to be 3x better, broader and safer.

So what specifically did these peer-reviewed studies find?

Fatty15 effectively:

Repaired cells relevant to immune, gut, heart, joint, skin, red blood cell, and lung health.

Demonstrated more than 36 cellular benefits, 3x more than omega-3.

Repaired 10 out of 12 of cell types, which was 2.5x more than omega-3.

Was safe for all 12 cell types at all doses, while omega-3 was toxic to 4 cell types at the highest dose.

With 3x more cellular benefits than the leading omega-3, fatty15 is a better, broader and safer option than omega-3 fish oil supplements.

A need to revisit fish oil supplements

The use of fish oil supplements began in the 1850s as a relatively easy and crude way of using oil from fish livers to treat severe vitamin D deficiencies. Aside from moving fish oil from a spoon to a capsule, not much has changed. What has changed, however, is the recognition of omega-3 supplements’ many limitations, including the following:

Omega-3 fish oil supplements can be rancid. Fish oils are highly unstable and particularly susceptible to oxidation, both in the bottle and our bodies. This is why fish oil supplements often go rancid and smell fishy. In one study, as many as 1 in 2 bottles of fish oil supplements had measurable levels of oxidation . In comparison, fatty15 contains a stable essential fatty acid, non-oil powder that doesn’t oxidize .

Omega-3 fish oil supplements have variable quality. Because fish oil supplements are marine oils that contain a whole lot more than just omega-3s, the content of these oils can be highly variable. In one study, 1 in 10 bottles of fish oil supplements had less omega-3s than stated on t he label. In contrast, fatty15 contains only one ingredient: > 99.5% pure powder and essential C15:0.



1 in 10 bottles of fish oil supplements had less omega-3s than stated on t Omega-3 fish oil supplements can contain contaminants. Fish store contaminants in their fat. Because of this, fish oil supplements can contain mercury, lead, and arsenic. Exposure to contaminants is one reason why the FDA limits how much fish and omega-3 fish oil supplements people should consume. In comparison, fatty15 is contaminant-free and contains only the pure essential fatty acid, C15:0.

Omega-3 fish and krill oil supplements have a negative impact on ocean life. Millions of tons of fish and krill are harvested each year to support the omega-3 supplement industry. Due to the negative impacts of harvested krill on penguins, seals, and whales, there have been calls to ban omega-3 krill oil supplements. In contrast, fatty15 contains an essential fatty acid that is vegan and contains no animal by-products, including no fish.

Given the waning science, questionable quality, and poor environmental impact of century-old omega-3 fish oil supplements, it’s about time we bring essential fatty acids into the 21st century.

Your 21st century essential fatty acid

Fatty15 is the first and only supplement of its kind. With 3x more cellular benefits than omega-3, fatty15’s > 99.5% pure C15:0 contains your essential, essential fatty acid in our patented and powder form. It is vegan-friendly and has no fillers, no gluten, no oils, no pro-inflammatory saturated fats (like C16:0), and no artificial flavors.

“My joints feel better. Dare I say a bit younger?,” Marty, a fatty15 customer said. Meanwhile, Gary, another fatty15 customer commented, “The first labs I had done since starting fatty15 showed astounding results.” To sum it up, after taking fatty15 Michael shared, “Haven’t felt better in my life.”

Nutritional Outlook Magazine even recognized the fatty15 team with the “2021 Best of the Industry Award” for their discovery and for being the first to bring C15:0 to the market. The Quality Edit named fatty15 among The Best Wellness Products of 2022, and FastCompany named fatty15’s pure C15:0 ingredient a 2022 World-Changing Idea. The fatty15 team’s groundbreaking discovery of C15:0 as an essential fatty acid was even a 2022 TEDx talk!

Healthy aging, delivered directly to your cells.

With its ability to support your long-term health and wellness, including your metabolic, heart, immune and liver health, fatty15 has emerged as a better, broader and safer option over omega-3 fish oil supplements. A decade of advanced science, over 30 patents, and an award-winning > 99.5% pure C15:0 powder ingredient is proof that the future of essential fatty acids is here.

Tap into fatty15, the future of essential fatty acids, today.

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.