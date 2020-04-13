Feeling Down? Stressed? This Mood Booster Will Help

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re all feeling the stress right about now. Of course, working from home is great in so many ways. But trying to juggle work with family life, digital schooling, and all the rest is tough. And the lack of social interaction is just plain weird. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, and/or depressed, there are things you can do to alleviate those. Exercise, of course, really helps. But a mood booster can also help you get by during these challenging times.

LES Labs Mood Boost is an all-natural relief remedy that will help you relax and sleep. It can also help you focus when you need it.

Packed with natural soothing ingredients like chamomile extract and Rhodiola Rosea, LES Mood Boost may help you fall asleep faster, enjoy peaceful sleep, and wake up refreshed and ready to face the day.

Unlike anti-depressants, dopamine, and serotonin supplements, Mood Boost contains natural ingredients such as 5-HTP, ashwagandha, GABA, passionflower, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine. This unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients may help promote a more positive mood, which in turn allows you to face your daily tasks with renewed confidence and a happy attitude.

This mood booster is made with the purest, most potent, non-GMO, natural ingredients. All are extensively researched and tested. And all can help you approach this situation with a better attitude.

A Mood Booster for Trying Times

Mood Boost‘s natural formula helps to provide stress and anxiety relief quickly. How?

5-HTP naturally promotes a positive mood

L-Tyrosine and L-Theanine help relieve stress and anxiety

GABA acts to calm the mind and assist in mood support

Passion flower, ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and chamomile extracts help promote relaxation and the body’s natural ability to cope with stress

LES Labs was founded in 2009 to formulate the most effective nutritional supplements targeted for your specific health goals. Science guides the approach—not the fad ingredient of the month. Extensive research and development goes into every single one of its formulations, giving you the highest-quality nutritional supplements available.

If this pandemic and its effects have you feeling stressed or overwhelmed, you need a mood booster. And Mood Boost can help. More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers have given it a four-star rating. That shows it’s truly effective for most people who’ve tried it. What have you got to lose?

