Fight The Quarantine Flab with This Personal Gym On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Being stuck inside is murder on your fitness regimen. If you want to stay fit and lean, continue to burn calories, and keep your muscles toned. You need a home gym system. But those are big and bulky—not to mention expensive. Stick with your workout regimen with the OYO Personal Gym. It’s on sale now at Amazon.

The OYO’s SpiraFlex resistance technology has been in use on the International Space Station for years. Portable and easy to use, it’s been keeping astronauts fit for more than a decade. NASA studies proved SpiraFlex increased muscle size and strength as much as free weights.

This revolutionary exercise system is basically a full gym, right in your hands. With varying resistance levels like weight plates at the gym, it’s great for men and women, and it’s effective for achieving or maintaining any fitness goal.

Use this portable gym at home, at the office, and while traveling. It’s small and light enough for your suitcase. Add the OYO Gym to your cardio, yoga, Pilates, HIIT, or cycling routine; you can even use it outdoors.

The OYO Personal Gym is a portable fitness solution that combines strength and cardio without weight or momentum. Just because we’re sequestered indoors doesn’t mean it’s time to get fat and lazy. Fight the urge. Shape and transform your body anywhere, anytime.

Get The OYO Personal Gym

SpiraFlex technology is amazing. It feels linear through the range of motion like free-weights—not progressive like resistance bands. Patented DoubleFlex activation provides resistance in each movement, so you can build a balanced body in less time.

Just snap on FlexPacks in 5 and 10 lb. increments, for up to 25 lbs. of smooth resistance. You’ll build muscle, increase flexibility, burn fat, and strengthen your chest, back, arms, core, abs, and legs. All combining strength with movement, without weight or momentum. And all while increasing cardio endurance.

OYO Fitness Director Nick Bolton has created over 60 beginner-to-advanced workout videos. He specializes in workouts that integrate resistance training with cardio, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, and walking. Nick also developed the highly successful OYO 10-Week Challenge Program—which is available to stream free online, with your purchase.

The OYO Personal Gym Total Body Package includes everything you need for a total body workout. It’s constructed from heavy-duty polymer and features ergonomic hand grips for comfort and versatility. The nylon-coated stainless steel cables ensure a smooth, friction-free workout. Best of all, it folds up to carry along wherever you go and is TSA-approved.

This portable gym includes one 5 lb. and two 10 lb. FlexPacks, leg and door anchors, a Nutrition Guide, plus membership in the OYO Fitness Club for free online access to over 60 workout and 197 exercise videos. It comes with a three-year warranty.

And it’s on sale now. So don’t let the temptation to go to fat take hold. By the time this is over, it’ll be nearly summer, and you’ll want to look your best with your shirt off. Buy the OYO Personal Gym today.

Get It: Save $10 on the OYO Personal Gym ($140; was $150) at Amazon

See all the Daily Deals at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!