Fight Wrinkles and Look Younger with Hims Complete Anti-aging Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The market is flush with products and gimmicks claiming to “make you younger” or providing the “fountain of youth.” Hate to break it to you, fellas, but there is no fountain of youth. We’re all getting older. Some of us are just better at hiding and fighting it. If you want to maintain a healthy, youthful appearance, try the Complete Anti-aging Kit from Hims.

The Complete Anti-aging Kit ($49) is a full-facial attack on fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin that’s designed just for men. It’s a two-part moisturizing system that includes Hims’ PM prescription-strength cream (11ml) as well as its Goodnight Wrinkle Cream (1oz.). Purchased separately, these two powerful components would cost you over $60. Opt instead for this self-contained bundle, and get all the wrinkle-fighting power you need for just $49.

Hims knows what guys want and need, and anti-aging products are intrinsic to the company’s core product line. Free of fruity fragrances and made to leave your skin feeling clean and fresh instead of oily, both products in the Anti-aging Kit are fantastic products in their own right. Used together nightly, you may see noticeable improvement in as little as eight weeks.

Why Does Skin Wrinkle?

Most people begin to develop wrinkles in their late 20s and early 30s. As you age, your skin gets thinner and dryer, making it easier for creases to form. Skin cell turnover—the process by which new skin makes its way to the surface of the epidermis—also slows down.

Add in sun exposure, stress, and a gradual reduction in collagen production and soon, wrinkles form. Luckily, a variety of options for reducing the depth and visibility of facial wrinkles have been developed the last few years.

One of the most effective anti-aging and wrinkle prevention treatments is tretinoin. It’s a safe and powerful topical skin medication that can slow down the development of wrinkles and improve the appearance and health of your skin.

PM

PM nightly serum uses tretinoin, a topical retinoid known to increase collagen production in your skin, helping it look elastic and stay firm. Collagen is a protein that speeds up the skin cell turnover process, allowing your body to replace older skin cells on the skin’s surface with newer, fresh skin cells that form on the lower levels of the epidermis.

You can read all about tretinoin—what it is and how it works—at the Hims website. Suffice to say, it’s serious medication, and one of the most effective wrinkle-fighters you can buy.

Goodnight Wrinkle Cream

Use PM nightly in tandem with Hims’ Goodnight Wrinkle Cream. Formulated with caffeine to decrease puffiness and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, it’s the perfect moisturizing nightcap to your day.

Caffeine’s benefits as an anti-aging substance could be wide and various. You can read for yourself at the Hims website how you can use caffeine to deal with puffy skin, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. But in short, Hims claims caffeine:

is a diuretic that can help to reduce facial swelling;

might be able to protect your skin from UV damage;

is packed with antioxidants;

appears to protect against chronic inflammation;

can reduce insulin signaling and cause you to eat less.

Hims claims caffeine is also linked to possible improvements in your heart health and overall cognitive function.

So if you prefer to go gently into that long, slow, painful, and old-looking goodnight with patience and grace, knock yourself out. We’ll be fighting wrinkles and and old age with everything we’ve got, keeping our skin young and healthy-looking with the Hims Complete Anti-aging Kit.

Get It: Pick up the Hims Complete Anti-aging Kit ($49) at Hims today!

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers