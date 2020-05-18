Filter Out 90% Of Particulates With This Carbon Filter Neck Gaiter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to add a little more comfort to your stockpile of face masks to wear when you go outside? Then you should head on over to Amazon right now and pick up the Decomen Multi-purpose Neck Gaiter while it’s still available.

What sets the Decomen Multi-purpose Neck Gaiter apart from other face masks is that you don’t have to hook it around your ears. There’s no discomfort when you wear it. Just put it on, covering your nose and mouth to filter out a good deal of the particulates in the air.

Unlike other neck gaiters, this one from Decomen is a carbon filter neck gaiter. It comes with 10 carbon filter replacements, so you can use this neck gaiter over and over again. These filters come with 5 layers of protection, with each layer filtering the air before it hits your lungs.

Made with 100% polyester microfiber, the Decomen Multi-purpose Neck Gaiter is comfortable all day long. It stretches on your face to make it a perfect fit for anyone. It breathes too, so you aren’t overwhelmed on warm days. And it wicks away moisture so your sweat won’t soak into the mask for a tough fit.

This Decomen Multi-purpose Neck Gaiter is going to be a great fit for any season. No matter what season this pandemic ends during, you can wear this thing in comfort. And when the pandemic does end, you can wear this during a run or a hike to keep yourself protected from dust or dirt.

It can be hard to find any face masks these days. So when one comes into stock, you need to pick them up immediately. No dawdling. The Decomen Multi-purpose Neck Gaiter is available at Amazon right now. So don’t hesitate. Pick this bad boy up right now.

