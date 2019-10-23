Finally! A Protein Bar That Tastes Delicious—Built Bar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Can someone please make a protein bar that doesn’t taste like flavored cardboard? Protein bars are an excellent way to lose weight and stay trim. We love them as a quick snack that can replace an entire meal and still deliver the necessary nutrients our body needs. But so often we have to just close our eyes and chew it up—along with an entire bottle of water to wash it down. So thank heavens for Built Bar.

Built Bars are high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and chock-full of clean ingredients. And they actually taste good! Developed by professional nutritionists, Built Bars finally strike that balance between taste and nutrition that’s been so hard for other bars to achieve.

The newest flavor of Built Bar is Coconut Almond. It joins the other 14 delicious Built Bars and right now as an introduction, you can get two free Coconut Almond bars with the purchase of every box. That’s right: Buy a box of 18 of any flavor Built Bars, and you’ll get two free bars. This promotion only runs through Friday, October 25. So hurry!

Choose from any of the delicious Built Bar flavors:

Mint Brownie Delite

Salted Caramel Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Pumpkin Pie

Double Chocolate Mousse

along with a huge variety of Chocolate Creme-based flavors:

Vanilla Chocolate Creme

Raspberry Chocolate Creme

Salted Caramel Chocolate

Orange Chocolate Creme

Lemon Chocolate Creme

Mango Chocolate Creme

Black Cherry Chocolate Creme

Banana Chocolate Creme

Mocha Chocolate Creme

Strawberry Chocolate Creme

Coconut Chocolate Creme

Or you can mix and match, if you prefer. There’s a Built Bar built for everyone and one that’s just right for you. And right now, buy any box of 18 Built Bars and you’ll get two free Coconut Almond bars.

In addition to the two free bars, with every box of Built Bars you’ll also get six free packets of Built Boost (one of each flavor). Built Boost is the new drink mix-in from the makers of Built Bar. Packed with 11 key vitamins, super plants, and a B Boost, Built Boost a great way to stay healthy and energized.

What a deal! Just buy before the 25th.

Get It: Buy one box of Built Bars (from $30) and get two free bars—plus six Built Boost packets through October 25

