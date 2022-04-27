Finally! A Vegan Protein Powder That is Informed Sport Certified to Meet Standards for Elite Athletes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out is the first step you need to take so you can get yourself a good beach body before the summer. But it isn’t the only thing you need to do. If you’ve been struggling to find a quality protein for after your workouts, Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ might be a good option.

The Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ is great for many reasons. And that is because Ritual has made it its mission to make clean products that aim to help you in your fitness goals. They do that by using science-backed formulas of easily traceable ingredients that are rigorously tested by third parties. and the protein powder is certified by Informed Sport. This is a big deal.

All of that leads to the Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+, a protein shake that is great for those that are vegan. Which in turn means it’s great for those that aren’t vegan. And it does so by using protein from the organic yellow peas. All of which come in a vanilla-flavored powder that tastes like a sweet treat despite there being no added sugars in this mix.

By using this shake in your life for workout purposes, its 20g of plant-based protein helps build lean muscle mass. But that’s not all. The shake is formulated with essential Choline to also help support brain health and its plant-based protein helps support bone health.

The Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ is great because it’s just good for you. Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, with no allergens or gluten. It’s made in a transparent way so you can see what you’re ingesting. If you want help with the gains you want before beach season, this is for you.

Get It: Pick up the Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ ($40) at Ritual

