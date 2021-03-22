Find Out What’s Ailing You This Season With This At Home Allergy Test

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is finally here guys and it is a glorious sight to behold. The sun is gonna be out longer and the days will be warmer. It’s the beginning of a long stretch of time where we don’t have to worry about the cold. But while there are a lot of benefits to the change in season, there is a downside for a whole lot of people in the world. And that is it’s also the beginning of allergy season.

There is not a single person that deals with allergies that is excited for that season to be back. It’s just a never-ending string of problems. Headaches and itchy eyes and all sorts of stuff. And for most people, they don’t even know what specifically is bothering them. Which makes it a little harder to fight off these symptoms. But it won’t be that much of a problem anymore with this Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test from EverlyWell.

Get It: Pick up the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test ($129 with discount code SPRING ; was $199) at Everlywell

EverlyWell is an amazing resource, especially these days. When people should be staying inside as often as possible, utilizing EverlyWell is key. Because this is a brand that trades in take-home medical tests, like this Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test. That way you don’t have to deal with the pain in the neck of going to a doctor’s office to find out the info that you so desire.

Using the tests from EverlyWell is simple as can be. The Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test is no exception to that rule. When you buy this test and get it sent to you, you will find some simple items that you need to use. Here, you need to take a little blood which is easy with the lancet that is provided. You then put some blood on the collection card, put it in the biohazard bag, and ship it back to EverlyWell.

Once the test is received, the results will come back easily and in an easy-to-read manner. You will get highly detailed and personal results that detail your body’s reaction to 40 common indoor and outdoor allergens. And when you get those results, you will have all the info you need to take action. You can also get help when you consult a healthcare professional with these digital results in tow. A consultation which is included in the price of this kit.

The Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test, like all the other tests at EverlyWell, are very reliable. That is because all these tests physician-reviewed and all the results are from certified labs. Peace of mind is easy to achieve here. You won’t have to worry at all about poor testing or personal data getting out. When you use EverlyWell, you get treated like a king.

Considering what these tests from EverlyWell do and how effective they are, the pricing is more than fair. You are basically cutting out the middleman and taking some medical procedures into your own hands. But the pricing is even better than ever. Because from now until March 28th, 2021, you will be able to save 35% on tests like this Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test with the discount code SPRING.

Saving 35% on the Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test is going to make things even easier than usual. When you get the results from this test you will be thrilled to have spent the money on it. Because you will be able to lessen the impact of allergy season on your state of mind. So why not head on over to EverlyWell right now and pick up this test before allergy season really revs up and before this sale ends? You won’t regret it.

