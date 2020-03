CHEST, 1: MACHINE CHEST PRESS COMPLEX – 4 sets

Start with your arms fully extended and then perform 2 reps with your left arm, 2 reps with your right, and then 1 rep with both arms. On the next set, do 4 reps each side followed by 1 rep; then 6 reps each side followed by 1 rep; and then 8 reps each side followed by 1 rep.

