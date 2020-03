CHEST, 3B: SVEND PRESS – 4 sets, 15 reps

Grab two 1-pound weight plates and squeeze them together—hard. Now maintain that squeeze and drive your hands forward until your arms are fully locked out. These should really hurt (in a totally safe way), so just do as many reps as you can with good form—maintaining a straight line with your arms.

