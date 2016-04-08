Fit Fix: Charlize Theron Is Going to Kick Some Serious Ass in ‘Fast 8’

Fast & Furiosa: Charlize Theron, who played Imperator Furiosa to such ass-kicking effect in Mad Max: Fury Road, will put her big-rig driving skills to the test in Fast 8—and this time, she’s set to play the villain, according to a report from Variety. Let’s just hope Vin Diesel and co. don’t have to contend with the claw-arm thing Theron toted around through the desert in her last action flick.

Our crew will face its greatest adversary ever in our next film as we welcome Charlize Theron to the Fast family. 4.14.17. #F8 Posted by Fast & Furious on Thursday, April 7, 2016

Pujols FTW: The scene in Anaheim: Bottom of the ninth, two outs, two runners on, and the Angels and the Rangers knotted up at 3 runs apiece. And then in steps Albert Pujols:

Riding the Struggle Bus: You know that feeling when it’s Thursday but you really just want the weekend to be here so you can get done with whatever it is you’re doing? Ernie Els was feeling that a lot harder than you were at Augusta National, where it took him six puts from within two feet to get the ball in the cup.

Ernie Els six-putts from two feet at Masters Can’t. Look. Away.Ernie Els six-putting from two feet on the very first hole at the Masters Tournament is pretty much all of us who have ever stepped onto a golf course. Posted by Guardian Australia on Thursday, April 7, 2016

The Ford Shelby Cobra Can Be Yours: Well, sort of. Ford is kicking off summer this Memorial Day with the 50th anniversary of the Shelby Hertz GT350-H “Rent-a-Racer” by releasing 140 special edition units. You can rent them at your local airport, exclusively through Hertz’s “Adrenaline Collection.” [Ford]

Starlin Castro, Breaking Records:

Starlin Castro's 8 RBI are most by a player in his 1st 3 games with Yankees, breaking Shelley Duncan's mark (via @EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2016





This Changes Everything: Back in May 2014, Netflix raised its mid-range HD streaming model to $9.99 a month, but grandfathered in subscribers who had already signed up back when it was $7.99 a month, allowing them to pay the older, lower rate. No longer, Netflix says: Every subscriber will have to start paying $9.99 a month in May, no matter when they signed up. [Business Insider]

#SidelineForSager: NBA reporters from multiple networks are honoring Craig Sager, TNT’s loudly dressed on-air personality who is currently battling leukemia, by dressing in their most brightly colored outfits on the job this week.

Sideline reporters across the NBA honor Craig Sager as he continues his battle with leukemia. Thursday will be Craig’s last live broadcast. #SidelineForSager Posted by FOX Sports on Tuesday, April 5, 2016



