Morning, guys. Here’s a roundup of everything you need to know in dude news for Tuesday, August 18:

Slo-Mo Explosion: The guys at Mythbusters filmed a gunshot at 73,000 frames per second with a $100,000 camera, and it is freaking amazing. [Mythbusters]

“Sweat It to Get It!”: J.J. Watt and the Brothers Manning star in Gatorade’s new ad campaign, in which the NFL stars remind hapless students that Gatorade demands sweat before you can drink it. [Men’s Fitness]

Is RGIII the GOAT?: Washington’s Robert Griffin III still feels like he the best QB in the league, he said in a TV interview. “Any athlete at any level, if they concede to someone else, they’re not a top competitor, they’re not trying to be the best that they can be,” Griffin said. [ABC 7 Washington]

All Right, All Right, All Right: Justin Tucker, the kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, absolutely nailed his impression of Matthew McConaughey for a Baltimore-area used car dealer. [ESPN]

Smarter, Faster, Stronger: Guys who are smarter in early adulthood (as measured by intelligence tests) are typically in better shape when they’re middle-aged, according to a new study from Denmark. [U. of Copenhagen]

The Uber for Food: Uber is rolling out a food delivery service, called Uber Eats, because we humans demand access to food all the time, anywhere. Friendly reminder: Chow down on these 20 foods for fit dudes. [TechCrunch]

Who You Gonna Call?: Chris Hemsworth’s character was set to play a lowly secretary in Paul Feig’s upcoming Ghostbusters reboot—the four leads are played by women—but a new photo from set suggests Thor will see some action too. [Vanity Fair]

The Iron Giant: Today in creepy-but-intriguing tech news, Boston Dynamics took its humanoid robot Atlas for a stroll in a Massachussetts park. It ain’t the Terminator, but the video is still a little…unnerving. [NBC News]

G.I. Janes: Two female Army lieutenants joined 94 male soldiers as graduates of the U.S. Army Ranger School, one of the military’s notoriously toughest leadership and tactical training programs. [U.S. Army Fort Benning]