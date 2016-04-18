Fit Fix: Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Atsede Baysa Win Boston Marathon

The men's champion… #WBZ #BostonMarathon #marathonmoments pic.twitter.com/Vt798LMVGQ
Ethiopia Makes a Home in Boston: Lemi Berhanu Hayle raced away from the pack in the final mile of the Boston Marathon on Monday to break the tape in 2:12:49, soundly defeating fellow Ethiopian and 2015 winner Lelisa Desisa. Atsede Baysa, also an Ethiopian, won on the women’s side. Ethiopia had a banner day, ultimately placing five of six runners on the men’s and women’s podiums.
Pinball Wizard: Bryce Harper probably scared the crap out of people on Sunday afternoon with this home run, which he managed to bounce off a door and into a bathroom:
Smart Baseball: Detroit Tigers infielder Ian Kinsler caught even the Tigers announcers off-guard with a brilliant play against the Houston Astros on Sunday night. With speedy Astros outfielder Colby Rasmus on first, Astros catcher Tyler White popped up a fly to the infield. Kinsler, knowing that Rasmus was a bigger baserunning threat than White, acted as if he were going to catch the popup—thereby holding Rasmus at first—and then purposely dropped it before tossing it to second base, thereby getting Rasmus out instead of White.
Who Needs Saving?: It ain’t easy waking up at 4 a.m. for workouts, but when the Rock has a good day at the office, he really has a good day at the office:
When making a movie based off of the biggest TV show in the world, you wind up saving lives from all over the globe Reppin' Mexico: Belinda @belindapop. Reppin' Brazil: Izabel Goulart @iza_goulart. Reppin' the good ol' USA Charlotte McKinney @charlottemckinney. Now in real life these ladies never need saving. They're bad ass, keep their game strong and super cool to work with. Buuuuuuuut in our movie, their "characters" need saving and… well… there's only one man for the job… not Batman, definitely not Superman, not those Avengers But the one and only big, brown, bald, tattooed guy who drives a jet ski on the ocean and a pick up truck on the land. Tough job my friends, but hell, somebody's gotta do it. #OnSet #GlobalSaves #BAYWATCH MAY 19, 2017 (ok, maybe my boy Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt has the ability to save these lives, but that's it. No one else. F*ck those other guys🖕🏾😂)