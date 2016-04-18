Fit Fix: Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Atsede Baysa Win Boston Marathon





Ethiopia Makes a Home in Boston: Lemi Berhanu Hayle raced away from the pack in the final mile of the Boston Marathon on Monday to break the tape in 2:12:49, soundly defeating fellow Ethiopian and 2015 winner Lelisa Desisa. Atsede Baysa, also an Ethiopian, won on the women’s side. Ethiopia had a banner day, ultimately placing five of six runners on the men’s and women’s podiums.

Congratulations Lemi Berhanu Hayle, 2016 Boston Marathon champion! pic.twitter.com/X53h1W1AjZ — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 18, 2016



Pinball Wizard: Bryce Harper probably scared the crap out of people on Sunday afternoon with this home run, which he managed to bounce off a door and into a bathroom:

Smart Baseball: Detroit Tigers infielder Ian Kinsler caught even the Tigers announcers off-guard with a brilliant play against the Houston Astros on Sunday night. With speedy Astros outfielder Colby Rasmus on first, Astros catcher Tyler White popped up a fly to the infield. Kinsler, knowing that Rasmus was a bigger baserunning threat than White, acted as if he were going to catch the popup—thereby holding Rasmus at first—and then purposely dropped it before tossing it to second base, thereby getting Rasmus out instead of White.

Who Needs Saving?: It ain’t easy waking up at 4 a.m. for workouts, but when the Rock has a good day at the office, he really has a good day at the office:



