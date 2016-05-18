Fit Fix: Genetically Modified Crops Are Safe for Humans, New Report Says

Crops Circled: Genetically modified crops are safe for humans to eat and do not adversely affect the environment, according to a huge new report published Tuesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, an influential advisory group. The report, which was published online, found that genetically modified crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton—which are engineered to improve resistance to pest insects and herbicide—do not increase rates of cancer, obesity, kidney disease, autism, or allergies in humans.

That said, the report authors offer plenty of caveats about their findings. They found that GMO crops do not significantly improve yields, can increase the rates of herbicide-resistant weeds, and that current regulation of those crops is not robust enough. [USA TODAY] [New York Times] [NBC News]

“The Gunslinger” Cometh: Newly emerged: The first on-set photos of Idris Elba as “The Gunslinger,” aka Roland Deschain, in the new movie adaptation of Stephen King’s eight-book series The Dark Tower. Matthew McConaughey is set to star as Deschain’s mystical enemy, Randall “The Man in Black” Flagg. The Dark Tower is set to hit cinemas on February 17, 2017. [ShortList]

The Best of the Rest: Jurgen Kopp and the men of Liverpool will look to dethrone Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final Wednesday afternoon. The stakes are high for both: Liverpool are looking to claim their first European trophy in 11 years, while Sevilla want to cement their claim on the throne with their third straight trophy.

Speaking of Gunslinging: Kyrie Irving, making it look easy as the Cleveland Cavaliers demolish the Toronto Raptors, 115-84, in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals:

Kyrie Irving's handles are too nice!!Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Posted by Chat Sports on Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Hitting It Outta the Park: Khris Davis had a pretty damn good day at the office Tuesday night, notching two home runs before crushing a walk-off grand slam to lead the Oakland Athletics to victory, 8–5, over the Texas Rangers.

Run Wherever, From Wherever: Thanks to a ‘mixed reality’ approach, the iOS app RunSocial brings running routes from around the world to your treadmill. (It’s a hell of a lot better than the nonsense they show on your gym TVs, anyway.) British astronaut Tim Peake used the app to simulate running through the streets of London as he ran the London Marathon… from the International Space Station. [RunSocial]

Gettin’ Too Old for This: FOX just dropped the first trailer for Lethal Weapon, starring Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh (reprising Danny Glover’s character) and Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson’s character). Also appearing: Kevin Rahm, also known as That One Nice Guy From Mad Men. Catch it this fall, Wednesdays on FOX.

LETHAL WEAPON | Official Trailer Some partners can be lethal. Don’t miss Lethal Weapon, Wednesdays this fall on FOX! Posted by Lethal Weapon FOX on Monday, May 16, 2016

Thrusters to Maximum: Besides maybe the burpee, the ‘thruster’—a CrossFit favorite combining the front squat and shoulder press—is one of the most taxing total-body exercises you could do. BoxLife magazine has a cool breakdown of how to perfect your thruster form.

Speaking of CrossFit: The Atlantic and West CrossFit Regionals begin May 20. The Atlantic is particularly stacked, featuring Noah Olsen and returning Games men’s champion Ben Smith.

Rockin’ Through History: What do Billy Joel, Dwayne Johnson, and Patti LaBelle have in common? They’re all appearing in a new CNN original series, Soundtracks: Songs That Made History, produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia’s company Seven Bucks Productions.



