Fit Fix: the “Laser Razor” Got Banned From Kickstarter — Here’s Why

Morning, gents. Here’s the latest in dude news for this Tuesday, October 13, 2015:

“Laser Razor” Banned From Kickstarter: Remember that sicknasty Skarp Razor, the one that cuts hair with finely-tuned light waves while leaving your skin otherwise untouched? Its fundraising campaign on Kickstarter has been suspended because the company reportedly doesn’t have a working prototype, according to emails to the company acquired by the UK tech site The Register. Not to worry, though: A new fundraising campaign just popped up on Indiegogo.

Steelin’ a Win: Le’Veon Bell made an utterly heroic dive into the end zone in the last minutes of the Steelers-Chargers game Monday night, muscling through defenders and securing a 24-20 victory. [CBS Sports]

Fells’ Foot: New York Giants tight end Daniel Fells has suffered enough damage to his foot from a nasty MRSA infection that his playing days could be over, according to a report in the New York Daily News. The NYDN also refuted a different report that said Fells could lose his foot; coach Tom Coughlin said he believes Fells will make a full recovery. [NY Daily News]

Céspedes for the Rest of Us: Yoenis Céspedes continued his stellar season for the Mets on Monday night with a monster three-run homer at Citi Field, sparking a “We Want Utley” chant from the orange-and-blue-clad fans in Queens. The bandwagon is getting a little crowded, you guys, but there’s probably some room left.

Mission to Mars: NASA has unveiled an overview of its plan to send humans to the Red Planet by 2030, calling the mission “the next giant leap for humanity.” If Jessica Chastain is on the mission, sign us up. [NASA]

The iMac Gets an Upgrade: Apple is upgrading the 27-inch and 21.5-inch iMac models with some new “red-green phosphor LEDs,” amping up the display, as well as some beefier processing power. They’re not cheap, but then again, they never were cheap. [The Verge]