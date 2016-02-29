Fit Fix: Nate Diaz’s Coach Accuses Conor McGregor of Using Steroids Ahead of UFC 196 Bout

https://youtube.com/watch?v=xnW4vA6_y-o

“Kinda Shady”: Richard Perez, Nate Diaz’s coach, accused Conor McGregor of being on steroids, alleging that McGregor’s weight gain—from the 145-pound featherweight win in December to a 170-pound welterweight bout at UFC 196 on March 5—was too fast, too soon. “I know McGregor has got to be on some kind of steroids, he’s pretty big,” Perez said in an interview with Submission Radio. “And then all of a sudden [he’s] jumping to 170? Yeah there’s no way, cause I mean, he was supposed to be fighting at 155.” McGregor, of course, denied the allegations, warning Diaz and his team never to use his name and the s-word in the same sentence. The talk stops (well, probably not) when the fighters meet on Saturday night. [MMA Mania]

Jock Ruins Prom Night: Aaron Rodgers—a.k.a. the boyfriend of Olivia Munn, the guy from those State Farm commercials, and/or the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers—clearly enjoyed himself at the Oscars broadcast last night, photobombing Common and Ryan Seacrest during their interviews. (Rodgers also bought something called “Savannah Smiles” Girl Scout cookies, which we didn’t even know existed because we figured everyone just bought Thin Mints.)





Can’t Miss: Steph Curry not only set the NBA single-season three-pointer record on Saturday with his 287th trey, he followed it up by knocking down this beauty from waaaay downtown to silence the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime. (That three, by the way, tied an NBA record for the most three-pointers in a game with 12.)

The game-winner!

Is That a Measurable at the Combine?: Chris Jones, a defensive lineman from Mississippi State, lost control of his junk during his 40-yard dash attempt at the NFL Combine, as his package literally came unraveled from his compression shorts during the sprint. We’re no football experts, but we’re betting that Jones balances out a tendency to flop on key plays with a penetrating pass rush. We’re sure his coaches will note that he has a great presence in the locker room. Or as Rich Eisen noted: “Just everybody stay upright, people, because…these guys fall hard and long. (The video is NSFW, but that didn’t stop the NFL Network crew from replaying it in slow-mo for all the world to see.) [Deadspin]

Yaya FTW: Yaya Toure locked up Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool in the hard-fought League Cup Final on Sunday with a stunner of a penalty kick:

► With the Capital One Cup on the line, Yaya Toure was as cool as a cucumber at Wembley Stadium.

These Are the Droids You’re Looking For: Disney and Lucasfilm may not have won any awards for Star Wars: the Force Awakens, but at least we got what we all needed when C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 interrupted the broadcast.

And the Oscar Goes to: Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, who ably demonstrated “falling down” on the sideline during United’s match against Arsenal on Sunday. (He said he was “a little too emotional,” which in Hollywood is known as “method acting.”) [ESPNFC]

The Leap Year, Explained: Look, as far as most dudes are concerned, the Leap Day is essentially a bonus workout added to your gym subscription. But in case you really need to impress some people in the office with your knowledge of calendrical adjustments, we recommend watching this explainer from Neil DeGrasse Tyson: