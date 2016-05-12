Fit Fix: the New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Trailer Has Us Ready to Start Parkour Training

The Animus Is Real: Michael Fassbender is looking like one lean, mean, stabbing machine in the new trailer for Assassin’s Creed, which promises to have such cool parkour scenes that everyone’s gonna walk out of that theater sizing up buildings, thinking, Yeah, I could climb that. (And sure, the swordfights are cool, but let’s see him skydive into a bale of hay from a 200-foot-tall tower and walk out like nothing happened.) Assassin’s Creed, co-starring Marion Cotillard, leaps into theaters December 21st, 2016.

What MCL Sprain?: The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals Wednesday night behind some fourth-quarter heroics from Steph Curry, who demonstrated exactly why he’s the NBA’s first-ever unanimous MVP pick and/or the single greatest threat to any defender’s ankles.

4th quarter ridiculousness, courtesy of Stephen Curry. Posted by Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Thor Swings the Hammer: Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard lit up the scoreboard Wednesday night with not one but two home runs, becoming only the second pitcher in team history to hit two homers in a single game. (Walt Terrell accomplished the feat first, in 1983.)

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Fittest Assemble: The first competition of the CrossFit Regionals begins today at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific, as the best of the Pacific region go head-to-head (erm, barbell-to-barbell?) for a chance at the CrossFit Games. You can watch the livestream here, or get a look at the odds of advancing to the Games depending on Regionals seeding.

Don’t Call It a ‘Cheat Day’: But a new study suggests that weekly “planned hedonic diversions”—that’s professor-talk for “cheat days”—not only made more restrictive diets seem easier to manage but also led to about the same amount of net weight loss as a less restrictive diets that excluded cheat days. [The Atlantic]

The Ultimate Performance Enhancer: A few high schools around the U.S. are starting to invest in a key strategic advantage for their athletic programs: nutritionists. Long a fixture of collegiate and professional athletic teams, nutritionist are starting to offer their expertise to help educate them about key foods for fueling their training. One public school district in Arizona, for example, sells $5 “peak performance packs”—they come in ‘endurance,’ ‘muscle building,’ and ‘rapid recovery’ varieties—in their cafeterias. [The New York Times]

Bottom of the Barrel: Sunderland defeated Everton 3–0 on Wednesday night, saving themselves from relegation—and, in doing so, dooming Norwich City and Newcastle United to the lower Football League Championship. Everton sacked Roberto Martínez after the loss.

The “Jumanji Breakfast Club” Gets a New Member: Jack Black joins Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the new Jumanji reboot, Johnson announced in an Instagram post.



