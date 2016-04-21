Fit Fix: This New ‘Game of Thrones’ Clip Has Us Ready for Season 6

Escape From Winterfell: Check out this new clip from the upcoming sixth season of Game of Thrones, which premieres Sunday at 9 on HBO.

Game of Thrones Season 6: Episode #1 Clip “Sansa and Theon” (HBO) 4 more days.Watch a clip from the Season 6 premiere of Game of Thrones airing Sunday on HBO. Posted by Game of Thrones on Wednesday, April 20, 2016

You Win or You Go Off the Air: In a surprise to no one, HBO’s pop-culture defining blockbuster has been renewed for a seventh season.

Just Call Him Mega Man: Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks must have an absolute rocket for an arm. After catching Yonder Alonso’s fly ball in far left field, he fired a throw 105.5 mph—the fastest outfield throw ever tracked by MLB’s Statcast—to home where catcher Brian McCann tagged out Danny Valencia and completed the double play against Oakland Wednesday night. The Athletics won the day, though, 5–2.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Speaking of Heroics on the Diamond: Because of a hamstring injury to Oakland’s Danny Valencia that reshuffled the Athletics lineup, the Athletics’ starting pitcher, Kendall Graveman, was forced to step into the batter’s box against the Yankees—the first time that’s happened at the new Yankee Stadium, and the first starting pitcher to bat cleanup since… Babe Ruth?! [FOX Sports]

May His Music Be Immortal: Prince was found dead at his Minnesota estate Thursday morning, his publicist confirmed to multiple news outlets. He was 57. [NBC News]

Pro Tips from Camille, Part 1: Our favorite Canadian gym crush, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, has some advice on how to keep your shoulders limber and strong:





Pro Tips from Camille, Part 2: Why worry about limber and mobile shoulders? So you can do muscle-ups like this:





The Merc with a Mouth Is Coming Over for Dinner: The Blu-ray of Deadpool packs mostly standard extras, with the notable exception of something called “Deadpool’s Fun Sack.”

Take a peek at what #Deadpool is packing. http://bit.ly/Get-Deadpool Posted by Deadpool Movie on Wednesday, April 20, 2016

Ground Control to Major Tim: British astronaut Tim Peake talked about his plans to run the London Marathon in space via a specialized treadmill on the International Space Station. Check out the interview: