Fit Fix: the Rock Just Dropped Some Epic Knowledge About Workout Motivation

Find Your Rock: “You don’t have to get up at 4am, but I encourage you to find the thing that gives you the edge over everyone else around you. Once you find it, let it be your anchor. Then you’ve just created an opportunity for yourself to succeed.”





From One LA Legend to Another: Kendrick Lamar teamed up with ESPN’s Scoop Jackson to create “Fade to Black,” an ultracool salute to Kobe Bryant as the Black Mamba prepares for what is probably his last game in the NBA. [Men’s Fitness]

The Final Countdown: The Golden State Warriors are on the the verge of making NBA history, with a potentially record 73rd win on the table tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. [Men’s Fitness]

The Shark Gets Some K’s in the Bay: Jeff Samardzija enjoyed his first win in a San Francisco uniform Tuesday night, fanning five batters and allowing only two runs in eight innings. The Giants offense took care of the rest, locking up a 7-2 win in Colorado.

BALLGAME!#SFGiants win 7-2 in Denver and Jeff Samardzija records his first win with the orange and black 👏 Posted by San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, April 12, 2016

23 Jump Street: The One With Aliens: One of the big reveals out of Sony’s big presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday? MIB 23, the official title of the upcoming Men in Black / Jump Street crossover flick. We don’t know much else about it, but we do know that aliens are probably a perfect comedic element to introduce to the Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum-led franchise. Also: Bigger, blastier guns! [io9]

TFW You Just Need Something to Kick: Carlos Gómez was just not having a great Tuesday, it seems, so the Astros Center decided to fix an outfield wall at MinuteMaid Park by giving it a brutal axe kick. It did not work. The wall got its revenge. And Houston ultimately lost to Kansas City, 3-2.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Forget Everything You Think You Know”: The only weird thing in this new trailer for Marvel’s Doctor Strange? Hearing Benedict Cumberbatch’s American accent.

Forget everything that you think you know. #DoctorStrange Posted by Marvel on Tuesday, April 12, 2016

It’s a Better Title Than “That Reboot”: Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to swing its way into theaters on July 7, 2017, Sony announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday. Tom Holland will star as the webslinger, who makes an appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

#SpiderMan: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017! Posted by Spider-Man on Tuesday, April 12, 2016

But Do They Give You a Blue Shell?: Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed that the navigation software on the new Model S actually features an autopilot easter egg reminiscent of the “Rainbow Road from Mario Kart. [Jalopnik]

Activate autopilot 4X in quick succession for psychedelic cowbell road. And, yes, we are adding more cowbell soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2016



