Fit Fix: Watch Muhammad Ali Surprise Sylvester Stallone at the 1977 Oscars

Fantastic man who I came to know well.… He was the real Apollo Creed! Posted by Sylvester Stallone on Saturday, June 4, 2016

In Memory of “the Real Apollo Creed“: We were all deeply saddened to learn of the death of American legend Muhammad Ali, who passed away at the age of 74 late Friday evening. He was mourned across the world, by his fellow luminaries and the common man, as a peerless master of both mind and body, of courage and defiance, who was at first vilified and then, gradually, lauded for standing resolute with his principles. He singularly shaped 20th-century America and the world like no other athlete before him. We likely won’t see another in the future. As a tribute, here’s a video that surfaced from the 1977 Academy Awards, when the real-life champ surprised the silver screen champ, Sylvester Stallone, onstage.

Rest in peace, Ali. You were The Greatest.

In other news from this fine Monday:

Warrior Pose: If the Cleveland Cavaliers were hoping to match the Oklahoma City Thunder by putting a dent in the Golden State Warriors, it hasn’t shown: The Warriors annihilated the Cavaliers, 101–77, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to take a 2–0 series lead heading into Cleveland. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will likely try to find the right “big ball” lineup to take on the Warriors inside while also trying to deny the normally profilage Stephen Curry.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NZYXNofi6zI

Bumgarner, Doing Work: San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner isn’t just a flamethrower on the mound: He’s

Your browser does not support iframes.

This Camaro Has a Sting: Check out the new customized 2016 Camaro that will star as Bumblebee in the upcoming Mark Wahlberg-led Transformers movie:

Bee is back. General Motors really got it done with this custom-built 2016 Camaro. Posted by Transformers on Saturday, June 4, 2016

Fleet Fox: Star striker Jamie Vardy, who led this year’s underdog Leicester City squad to the most incredible Premier League finish in history, is reportedly weighing a possible move to vaunted big-money club Arsenal, according to reports. He hasn’t let on what he’s deciding ahead of the Euro 2016 cup. [BBC Sport]

Thumbs Up From Cap: Brie Larson’s potential casting as Captain Marvel has a key vote from one of the main members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Chris Evans, aka Captain America. “I think she is phenomenal, and I really hope that happens,” Evans, who previously worked with Larson on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, said at Wizard World in Philadelphia over the weekend. [ComicBook.com]

The New Kale: So you’re (understandably) tired of kale, the all-too-ubiquitous green superfood that people convinced themselves to eat even though it tastes like a crossbreed of spinach and cardboard. Don’t worry, the health food industry has another option coming up: seaweed, like kelp, dulse, and alaria, which have long been popular in Asia but are now starting to catch on as environmentally and nutritionally conscious options for trend-setters and/or seafood aficionados who want to take their sushi habit just a little bit further. [NPR]

Folks, We’ve Begun Our Descent: Turkish authorities slowly lowered the gutted shell of an Airbus A300 jet into the waters of the Aegean Sea on Sunday in an effort to generate more of an artificial reef and attract scuba tourism. (Hopefully the in-flight entertainment is better). [The Guardian]

Clif Gets Crunched: Take note, gym snackers: Quaker Quinoa Granola Bars, Kashi Trail Mix Chewy Granola Bars, and some Clif Bars are now on the list of foods that have been recalled due to a listeria outbreak because of contamination fears over the sunflower kernels used in the products. [CNN]