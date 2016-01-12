Fit Fix: Watch Vladimir Putin Face Off With the Russian Judo Team

Putin’ on the Moves: Vladimir Putin sparred with members of the Russian judo team in Sochi on Friday, according to state media. He grappled with several judokas, including one woman, who managed to wrap him up (albeit briefly) in what might be termed a fairly, uh, frisky bout. (Time to wrap up that billowing judogi, Vlad!)

Putin throws members of national judo team to the ground Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in a training session with the Russian national judo team in the city of Sochi on Friday.Russia’s leader, who holds a black belt in judo, sparred with national team coach Ezio Gamba and a judoka in the Russian team.(Video: Ruptly) Posted by China Xinhua News on Friday, January 8, 2016

The Tide Rolls: The Alabama Crimson Tide exploded in the fourth quarter to defeat the Clemson Tigers, 45-40, and claim their fourth national championship since 2009 under head coach Nick Saban. [USA Today]

Left Behind: Lane Kiffin, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, missed the team bus home from the championship game. Apparently he and his kids found their way home a while later, but not after the college football beatwriters recalled that time he got fired from his post as the USC head coach by being kicked off the team bus. [SB Nation]

The Son of Solo: Disney and Lucasfilm brass have narrowed down the shortlist of actors they might cast to play a young Han Solo in a spinoff Star Wars movie, sources tell Variety. Among the rumored nominees? Former Men’s Fitness cover guys Miles Teller and Scott Eastwood, who know a little something about getting jacked to play cinema heroes. [Variety]

David Bowie Tribute: Conan O’Brien issued a moving tribute to the late intergalactic rock icon Monday night.

Tar Pits: Hookah smoking probably seems less dangerous than cigarette smoking, right? But a new study suggests that one hookah session unloads 25 times the tar of a cigarette into your lungs, according to a new meta-analysis of study data from the University of Pittsburgh. [Men’s Fitness]

More on Personalized Dieting: A team of Israeli researchers is capitalizing on the newly revised Dietary Guidelines for Americans by arguing for science-backed “personalized” approaches to dietary recommendations. “The same dietary advice cannot be good for everyone, because we are all different,” one immunologist said. [New York Times]