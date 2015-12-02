Fit Fix: Your Favorite Pre-Workout Food Could Be Going Extinct





The Death of Cavendish: There is a very real possibility that bananas—as we know them, at least—could be wiped out by Panama disease, a fungicide-resistant bug that will almost definitely infect the banana crops in South America. See, the vast majority of bananas are all clones of the same banana breed, the Cavendish, meaning that once the disease gets into a banana crop, the whole lot of bananas is amost definitely doomed. And if that sounds outlandish, you should know it’s already happened before: Panama disease wiped out the previous banana variant, the “Big Mike,” across almost the entire world during the 1960s. The solution? Breed some new disease-resistant bananas, before the cycle begins again. [ScienceAlert]

Is This the Justice-Dawning Part?: Warner Brothers and DC Comics just dropped a teaser ahead of the new trailer for Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, because apparently movie trailers deserve their own trailers now. Not much happens, although The Man of Steel looks more or less displeased to find out that Batman is wha— BEN AFFLECK?! Anyway, the new trailer will debut on ABC during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 11:35 p.m. / 10:35 p.m. CT.

Tune in to Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, December 2nd, at 11:35 / 10:35 CT for the worldwide debut of the new #BatmanvSuperman: Dawn of Justice trailer. Here’s an exclusive sneak. Posted by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on Monday, November 30, 2015

Speaking of Superhero Trailers: Remember that trailer for Captain America: Civil War? Apparently it racked up 64 million views in its first 24 hours on the Internet. So no pressure or anything, Batman and Superman. Just, you know, Internet domination. [Marvel]

Good Grief, Cleveland: The Cleveland Browns are technically named for the “brownie elf,” but their overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night was more reminiscent of Charlie Brown: Browns kicker Travis Coons lined up for a potentially game-winning field goal, but Ravens defender Brent Urban blocked the kick, which was then recovered by Will Hill, who then ran it back for a touchdown and the win. Oh, and then this guy ripped up his Browns jersey. [FOX Sports]

Can’t stop watching this Browns fan go full Hulk after that unreal loss on #MNF to the Ravens. https://t.co/vE6BuxhtHI — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) December 1, 2015

Good Work, America!: For the first time in decades, the number of new cases of diabetes in the U.S. has actually started to decline, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [New York Times]

Damn the Torpedoes: The Naval Academy football team will wear hand-painted helmets for their 116th annual game against Army on Dec. 12. Designed by Under Armour, each of the seven helmet designs feature ships correspond to positions on the field—aircraft carriers for quarterbacks, and so forth. Admit it: That’s pretty cool.

Ant-Man Is So Screwed: Trap-jaw ants, which have nightmarishly large mandibles, are scary enough. But now scientists have discovered that the lil’ biters can jump, so you can bet your ass we’re cancelling our unguided naked tour through the Amazon. [LiveScience]

“Fat Guy in a Little Coat”: David Spade explained the secret origin of Chris Farley’s famous Tommy Boy dance routine in an interview with Conan O’Brien Monday night. “That was a real heyday of great performers & writers,” Spade said.

Presented Without Comment: Christie Brinkley, you guys!