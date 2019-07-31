We Found a Fitness Bench for Under $90 on Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to work out from the privacy of your home, or are just looking for a machine that’s great for a variety of exercises, we stumbled upon a great find from Amazon that does both.

The Fitness Reality 1000 Super Max Weight Bench is a great starter for any home gym. The bench has a capacity of 800 pounds, plus boasts unique triangular support structure as well as powder-coated tubular steel frame construction. There’s a wide backrest for added support during excercises and a detachable leg hold-down. Unless you’re over 6’4″ or are working on record-breaking weightlifting, this machine will keep you sturdy, secure and supported.

The weight bench is built to allow plenty of position options to adjust for whatever workout is needed. The backrest can adjust to 12 different positions while the leg hold-down can be detached into 3 positions to make workouts more stable. When you’re done with your workout, the bench can be easily folded and stored away and out of sight. No need to worry about taking up space in a room as any room can become the place to be for a solid workout.

Grab some free weights and do angled bench presses or military presses. Do dips to build up that core with ease and set whatever angle you want to get some sit-ups in. There are plenty of options no matter what you are looking to do. More than 85 percent of the 801 customer reviews on Amazon give this bench a rating of 4 or higher, so don’t just take our word for it.

You won’t find a better bench than this under $100. This deal won’t last forever, so be sure to add to cart before it sells out or goes up to the original price.

Get It: Pick Up the Fitness Reality 1000 Super Max Bench ($89, was $119) at Amazon.

