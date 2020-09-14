Fitness Expert Karen McDougal Shares Her Summer Workout Tips

A new outfit will get you excited to strut your stuff at the gym, and Karen opts for Nike gear. But her must-have accessory? A workout buddy! “Get outside and sprint together, shoot hoops or even use little ones as weights,” suggests Karen. “Hold babies and toddlers while you squat to burn even more calories!”

“Use Fitbit or activity tracker to mark your progress,” Karen advises, adding that a good pair of headphones will keep the beats flowing and the motivation going. And don’t forget: A fit figure is made in the kitchen, not the gym! “Juicing is a great way to get a lot of nutrients quickly, same with soup,” details Karen, who blends up celery, apple, cucumber, spinach, orange, banana and lemon for a refreshing smoothie.

