Fitness Friday Picks: Our 5 Favorite Amazon Fitness Items on Sale Today

Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie GET IT!

If you wanna stay fit, you need to name sure you eat right. Even when you’re snacking, you can find healthier alternatives. And this keto-friendly cookie is low in sugar and carbs but high in protein. That way you can keep up the gains you made during the day while enjoying the taste of a cookie with none of the downsides.

Get It: Pick up the Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie ($18; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!