11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

A great fitness tracker doesn’t have to run hundreds of dollars. We’ve rounded up the best inexpensive fitness trackers we could find under $100.

We chose the Garmin Vivofit 4 as our favorite budget-friendly fitness tracker. Not only is it a trusted brand name, but the package includes an extended one-year warranty beyond the manufacturer’s standard warranty. It’s sold on Amazon but directly from Garmin, so it’s eligible for Prime shipping. And we really like the tire-tread, contoured band.

Sure, it won’t give you notifications from texts, emails, or social media. But when you’re working out, who needs to see those distractions anyway? For that alone (but also because of the light weight and thin design), the Vivofit is great for the gym, for the run, or for any activity when you want to focus on fitness.

We gave serious consideration to the FitBit Alta HR for many of the same reasons. All other things being equal, we figured the Garmin had a cooler band and a better battery, and besides—ten bucks is ten bucks! So we gave the nod to the Garmin. But you can’t go wrong with either choice.

We also liked:

What’s the best affordable fitness tracker you can buy? Here are the ones that caught our eye.