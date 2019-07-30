11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Zunammy Activity Tracker

Why We Love It: Fact is, fitness trackers aren’t for everyone. If you’re unsure, this is a super-affordable way to find out. You can always upgrade later.

At around ten bucks, this definitely the most affordable fitness tracker you can get. It buzzes when you’ve been sentient for too long, it tells you if you have new calls or messages—and from whom. It can even track your sleep patterns and calories burned.

Great for kids, the Zunammy doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of pricier models. But it’s the perfect way to find out if a more expensive fitness tracker is something you’d be interested in. More than 150 reviewers compare it (rather favorably) to the FitBit Charge.

PROS:

-Multiple colors of bands available

-Easy functionality

CONS:

-Doesn’t track heart rate

-Face is on the smaller side

Get It: Pick up the Zunammy Activity Tracker (from $11) at Walmart

