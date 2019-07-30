11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for Comfortable Wear GET IT!

HalfSun Fitness Tracker

Why We Love It: The large full-color face is so easy to read, it’s a shame we can’t check out our Twitter feed on this baby.

Reviewers tout this tracker’s accuracy and long battery life. The heart rate monitor is spot-on, and the constant updates and notifications are easy to read.

But comfort is what puts the HalfSun above the rest. It’s thin and light, despite the large-ish face. And it’s like the band isn’t even there.

PROS:

-Lightweight and thin.

-Easy to read face.

-Long battery life.

CONS:

-Water-resistant—but only to 3m.

Get It: Pick up the HalfSun Fitness Tracker (starting at $39) at Amazon