11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for Dressing Up GET IT!

EpochAir Fitness Tracker

Why We Love It: Rather than a typical plastic band, it’s available in a sexy braided metal band in gold, steel (shown) or black.

With a large, 1.3-inch color display, the EpochAir looks sleek while it keeps you moving. It even lets you choose between digital and classy analog faces. It one of the fancier sports and fitness trackers we’ve come across.

It has all the functionality you want. In addition to tracking sleep, heart rate, calories, etc., it has seven sport modes so you can set it depending on your activity. And it sends you notifications from your phone’s calls and messages, as well as emails, social media apps, Skype, and more.

PROS:

-Great band and large face

-4.0-star rating

CONS:

-You must be wearing this watch for it to receive notifications; but it looks so great, why take it off?

Get It: Pick up the EpochAir Fitness Tracker ($37) at Amazon