11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for Outdoors GET IT!

Akuti Fitness Tracker HR

Why We Love It: The bright and easy to read color display shines through even in direct sun.

The Akuti is everything you need in a tiny tracker. It’s a heart rate monitor, step counter, message reminder, calorie counter, and sleep monitor. And it supports multiple sports modes, including walk, run, hiking, and cycling.

You can even remotely control your phone camera with the Akuti, and it can get to fully charged within two hours.

PROS:

-Comes in five band colors to suit every stuyle or activity; sport your team colors!

CONS:

-The step tracker isn’t as accurate as some higher-priced models.

Get It: Pick up the Akuti Fitness Tracker HR ($40) at Amazon