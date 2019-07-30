11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for Swimming GET IT!

YAMAY

Why We Love It: Unlike a lot of fitness trackers it’s water-rated to IP68, up to at least 1.5m.

This tracker is light, sleek, and available in six band colors. It tracks up to 14 different sport modes, so it’s versatile. And it monitors your heart rate automatically, every five minutes.

While we wouldn’t trust any non-dive watch for diving deep, with over 700 reviews and a solid four-star rating, the Yamay is one of the better options for water fun.

PROS:

-Waterproof to IP68

-Lightweight and versatile

CONS:

-Small screen might be hard to read at a glance.

Get It: Pick up the Yamay Fitness Tracker ($32 with coupon) at Amazon