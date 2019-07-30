11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for the Gym GET IT!

FitBit Alta HR

Why We Love It: It doesn’t get in the way. And the clasp simply won’t budge—unless we want it to.

The Alta HR was the first fitness tracker that was light and discreet—and still worked great. It’s the fitness tracker that launched a thousand copycats, so when in doubt, we always go with the original. You might pay a bit more, but you get performance you can count on.

This package comes with FitBit’s one-year extended warranty, included. Always a bonus!

PROS:

-Sleep tracking is included; sport tracking is automatic.

-Light and thin. Doesn’t catch on exercise machines or workout clothes.

CONS:

-The hourly reminders to get up and move can be annoying if you’re busy, but they are definitely effective.

Get It: Pick up the FitBit Alta HR ($100) at Amazon